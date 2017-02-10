Abby Joseph Cohen, Senior Investment Strategist Goldman Sachs, attends the Economic Club of New York Leadership Excellence Award in New York April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

NEW YORK Abby Joseph Cohen, the Goldman Sachs Group Inc strategist whose prescient, upbeat stock-market forecasts made her the face of the 1990s bull market, is retiring as president of the firm’s Global Market Institute.

In an internal memo obtained by Reuters on Friday, Steve Strongin, the head of Goldman’s research division, and Lisa Fontenelli, the division’s deputy head, said after 26 years, Cohen had decided to retire from the firm but will become an advisory director and continue to work with many of the firm’s clients as a senior investment strategist.

Cohen also will remain a member of the Investment Committee for the firm's U.S. retirement plans, the memo said.

A Goldman spokeswoman confirmed the contents of the memo.

