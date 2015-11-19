Commodity prices could see sharp drop as supply cuts disappoint -Goldman

The Goldman Sachs logo is displayed on a post above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

SINGAPORE/BENGALURU (Reuters) - Commodity prices could see another sharp drop as an adjustment in supplies from energy, metals and agricultural producers remains insufficient in the face of weaker demand at key consumers like China, U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs said.

Slow global economic growth and a rebalancing in China toward consumption rather than manufacturing are contributing to a prolonged downturn in raw material prices. The Thomson Reuters Jefferies CRB Index of 19 commodity prices has shed 20 percent this year, the biggest yearly drop since 2008.

“The extent of this weakness has far exceeded our initial expectations,” Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a note.

While there are indications that oil producers in the United States and among OPEC members may cut supply, which could help balance the market by late-2016, the supply reaction in metals and bulks markets has been even slower, they said on Thursday.

“Commodity prices will therefore need to trade below current levels for even longer to sustain the nascent adjustment and correct the current oversupply,” the analysts said.

Crude oil storage tanks are nearing historically high levels, with the bank warning of an “increased potential for prices to have to collapse to production costs if the oversupply breaches logistical and storage capacity”.

The bank’s three-month price forecast for U.S. crude is $38 per barrel and for Brent $43 a barrel. Currently the benchmarks are at $40.76 and $44.43, respectively.

While adjustments in supply have been insufficient, commodity demand has also disappointed driven by weakness in emerging markets, which has hit the consumption for copper and iron ore in particular, Goldman Sachs said.

The bank expects London copper prices to fall to $4,500 by end-2016, adding that risks were skewed to the downside due to slow Chinese demand. It sees the price of iron ore dropping to $44 per tonne next year and to $40 in 2017.

Copper is trading above $4,600 now, while spot iron ore is at $45.80.

“The supply adjustments to date are still insufficient, and demand has either done too little to offset this slow supply adjustment, or seen outright declines,” they said.

“Risks of a sharp leg lower remain elevated,” they added, referring to oil and other commodities.