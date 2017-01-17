FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Goldman Sachs head of compliance Alan Cohen to step down: memo
January 17, 2017 / 6:55 PM / 7 months ago

Goldman Sachs head of compliance Alan Cohen to step down: memo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc head of global compliance Alan Cohen is stepping down.

Cohen, who will now be a senior adviser to Goldman's executive office, will be replaced by Controller and Chief Accounting Officer Sarah Smith, according to a firm memo on Tuesday. A Goldman spokesman confirmed the memo's contents.

Cohen served as Goldman's compliance head for 13 years, after joining the bank in 2004 as a partner from law firm O'Melveny & Myers.

Smith joined Goldman in 1995 as a vice president in finance and held various positions before assuming her current role in 2002. She was named managing director in 1998 and partner in 2002.

Smith will be replaced by deputy controller Brian Lee.

Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Meredith Mazzilli

