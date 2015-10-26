Ex-Goldman banker faces criminal charges in NY Fed case: sources

(Reuters) - U.S. federal prosecutors are preparing to announce criminal charges against a former Goldman Sachs banker alleged to have obtained confidential documents from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, a person familiar with matter said on Monday.

Separately, the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) is looking at fining Goldman Sachs $50 million and banning it for three years from providing certain types of consulting services for failing to adequately supervise the banker, Rohit Bansal, two people familiar with the matter said.

NYDFS also wants Goldman to admit it failed to adequately supervise Bansal, one of the people said, which, if it transpires, would be a rare admission of guilt for the Wall Street firm.

A settlement, however, has not been reached, one of the people said, and the terms could change.

The pact is being discussed as Bansal and Jason Gross, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York employee who allegedly gave him the documents, are considering possible guilty pleas for misdemeanor theft charges instead of fighting the case, one of the people confirmed. It is unclear how much time the two could serve in that circumstance.

Gross and Bansal were former colleagues at the New York Fed. Bansal left to join Goldman Sachs in July 2014, where he was assigned to advise one of the banks he had previously regulated.

Goldman fired Bansal after it discovered he was in possession of confidential Fed information. Gross no longer works for the New York Fed.

Bruce Barket, a lawyer for Gross, and Scott Morvillo, a lawyer for Bansal, did not return calls requesting comment.

The proposed three-year ban for Goldman would apply to consulting services that would require access to certain types of confidential regulatory information, a person familiar with the matter said. Goldman does very little of the type of work that is subject to the ban, one of the people said.

In a statement, Goldman said it had immediately opened an investigation and notified appropriate regulators when it discovered that Bansal had confidential information from the Fed. Goldman then fired Bansal and a more senior employee who had “failed to escalate the issue,” the firm said.

”We have reviewed our policies regarding hiring from governmental institutions and have implemented changes to make them appropriately robust,” the firm said.

A spokesman for the Manhattan federal prosecutors declined to comment.

The New York Times first reported the possible criminal charges against Bansal and Gross on Monday.