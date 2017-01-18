FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Goldman could move up to 1,000 London staff to Frankfurt - Handelsblatt
January 18, 2017 / 7:22 PM / 7 months ago

Goldman could move up to 1,000 London staff to Frankfurt - Handelsblatt

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs (GS.N) is considering moving up to 1,000 staff from London to Frankfurt because of concerns over Britain's vote to leave the European Union, Germany's Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Thursday, citing financial sources.

The U.S. bank is considering halving its London staff to 3,000 and moving key operations to New York and continental Europe, particularly Frankfurt, the paper reported.

Staff moving to Frankfurt would include traders and managers responsible for regulation and compliance, the paper's sources said. Back-office personnel would move to Warsaw and investment bankers who advise French and Spanish companies would move to those countries.

Earlier on Wednesday, UBS (UBSG.S) said that about 1,000 of the Swiss bank's 5,000 employees based in London could be affected by the so-called Brexit, while HSBC (HSBA.L) said the bank could relocate 1,000 staff to Paris.

Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by David Goodman

