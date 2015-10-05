FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed extends comment period for Goldman plan to buy part of GE Capital Bank
October 5, 2015 / 8:20 PM / 2 years ago

Fed extends comment period for Goldman plan to buy part of GE Capital Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The sun rises to the east of the U.S. Federal Reserve building in Washington, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Monday announced it was extending through Oct 30 the public comment period for an application by U.S. banking giant Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) to acquire assets and liabilities from GE Capital Bank (GE.N).

Goldman Sachs on Aug. 13 announced that it agreed to buy an online banking platform and $16 billion of deposits from GE Capital Bank, which is based in Holladay, Utah. The original comment period for the merger closed on Sept 19.

Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Christian Plumb

