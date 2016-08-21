FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Goldman, South Korea fund to buy majority stake in cookware firm Happycall
August 21, 2016 / 3:55 AM / a year ago

Goldman, South Korea fund to buy majority stake in cookware firm Happycall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Dow Jones Industrial Average stock market index listed company Goldman Sachs (GS) is seen on the clothing of a trader working at the Goldman Sachs stall on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, United States April 16, 2012.Brendan McDermid/File Photo

SEOUL (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) and South Korean private equity firm EastBridge Partners said on Sunday they have agreed to acquire a majority stake in cookware and kitchen appliances maker Happycall Co Ltd.

Goldman and EastBridge did not disclose financial terms for the deal in their joint statement, but a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters the acquisition values South Korea-based Happycall at 180 billion won ($161.5 million).

The statement did not specify from whom the stake is being bought, but said Happycall founder Hyun Sam Lee will remain a minority shareholder in the company, which makes products such as frying pans, ceramic pots and blenders. Lee owned 89.5 percent of the company at end-2015.

Happycall recorded a revenue of 132 billion won and operating profit of 10.7 billion won last year.

Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
