FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Goldman president says companies shying away from large deals
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
May 31, 2017 / 5:46 PM / 3 months ago

Goldman president says companies shying away from large deals

Olivia Oran

1 Min Read

David M. Solomon, President and Co-Chief Operating Officer of Goldman Sachs, speaks during the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., May 1, 2017.Lucy Nicholson

(Reuters) - Uncertainty around tax policy and political events such as the elections in Europe are preventing companies from pursuing large M&A transactions, Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) president and co-chief operating officer David Solomon said on Wednesday.

Deal momentum overall feels stronger in the last month than earlier in the year, Solomon said, speaking at Deutsche Bank's Global Financial Services Conference in New York City.

"Given the environment we're in, barring market shocks and volatility, we'll continue to see a reasonable pace of M&A," he said.

Overall, M&A activity is up around 6 percent, he said, compared to the prior year.

Goldman in the first quarter reported financial advisory revenue of $756 million, down 2 percent from the year-ago period.

Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.