FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Goldman private equity executive Pontarelli to retire
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 11, 2017 / 4:08 PM / 7 months ago

Goldman private equity executive Pontarelli to retire

Olivia Oran

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) executive Ken Pontarelli, who helped lead the firm's private equity investments in the energy sector, is retiring, according to an internal memo.

Pontarelli had spent 22 years at Goldman and most recently served as chief investment officer of West Street Energy Partners, the bank's fund focused on renewable energy and natural resources.

Scott Lebovitz will replace Pontarelli.

A bank spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo on Wednesday.

Pontarelli joined Goldman in 1992 as an investment banking analyst. After working in various roles in debt capital markets and banking, he joined the firm's private equity division in 1999 to build its energy and natural resources investing unit. He was named managing director in 2004 and partner in 2006.

Most recently, Pontarelli's group helped to establish a bond facility to target $1 billion in investment within the next few years for clean energy projects in Japan.

It also backed Indian clean energy company ReNew Power Venture Pvt.

Pontarelli is the latest senior departure at Goldman's merchant bank, which is led by longtime partner Richard Friedman. Last year, Thomas Carella, who led healthcare investment, joined private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC.

Jack Daly, who ran industrials investments at Goldman, also resigned to join TPG Capital.

Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by David Gregorio

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.