Goldman's bond trading slumps 40 percent
India fumes as Philip Morris pushes Marlboro on young people
India fumes as Philip Morris pushes Marlboro on young people
House Republicans unveil 2018 budget with tax reform instructions
House Republicans unveil 2018 budget with tax reform instructions
July 18, 2017 / 11:55 AM / 3 minutes ago

Goldman's bond trading slumps 40 percent

2 Min Read

A Goldman Sachs sign is displayed inside the company's post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 18, 2017.Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) posted a 17 percent decline in trading revenue in the second quarter, mirroring a broader weakness in bond trading activity that has plagued big U.S. banks.

Goldman, the fifth largest U.S. bank by assets, is typically more reliant on bond trading revenue than its peers.

Revenue from trading fixed income, commodities and currencies fell 40 percent to $1.16 billion.

The Wall Street bank's net income applicable to common shareholders was nearly flat at $1.63 billion in the second quarter ended June 30.

Earnings per share, however, rose to $3.95 from $3.72 as number of shares outstanding decreased nearly 6 percent.

Analysts had expected earnings of $3.39 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not immediately clear if the figures were comparable.

Total revenue, including net interest income, fell 0.6 percent to $7.89 billion.

Goldman's rival Morgan Stanley (MS.N) is expected to report earnings on Wednesday.

Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru and Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

