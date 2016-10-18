A view of the Goldman Sachs stall on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) reported a 57.9 percent rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday as trading revenue surged.

Net income applicable to shareholders increased to $2.10 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $1.33 billion a year earlier, while earnings per share rose to $4.88 from $2.90.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $3.82 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not immediately clear if the reported figures were comparable.

It was the bank's second straight rise in quarterly profit after four quarters of decline.

Revenue from trading fixed-income securities, commodities and currencies rose 34 percent to $1.96 billion.

Total net revenue rose 19 percent to $8.17 billion. (bit.ly/2dopnGg) ]

Goldman joined JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), Citigroup Inc (C.N) and Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) in reporting an increase in revenue from trading, which got a boost from Britain's surprise vote to quit the European Union as well as from uncertainty about monetary policy in the United States and elsewhere.

Goldman's chief rival, Morgan Stanley (MS.N), is due to report results on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)