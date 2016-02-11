Goldman settles lawsuit over subprime bet for $27.5 million

A Goldman Sachs sign is seen above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in the Manhattan borough of New York January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc has reached a $27.5 million settlement of a class-action lawsuit accusing it of defrauding investors in subprime mortgage debt that some U.S. senators blamed for helping cause the 2008 financial crisis.

The preliminary, all-cash settlement was filed on Thursday in Manhattan federal court, and requires approval by U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero.

It resolves claims by the Dodona I LLC hedge fund and other investors that Goldman structured the Hudson Mezzanine Funding 2006-1 and 2006-2 collateralized debt obligations (CDOs) to fail, and bet against them at investors’ expense.

The accord came five months after Marrero dismissed the lawsuit, despite finding that Goldman had used the CDOs in 2006 and 2007 as a hedge against other subprime mortgage investments.

Settlement talks nonetheless continued with the help of a mediator. Other defendants to settle were Darryl Herrick and Peter Ostrem, who worked in Goldman’s structured products trading group.

All of the defendants denied wrongdoing.

The $27.5 million payment equals 3.6 percent of the $756.5 million of Hudson CDO notes covered by the settlement, before deducting legal fees and costs, court papers show.

Goldman spokesman Michael DuVally declined to comment, as did Merrill Davidoff, a lawyer for the plaintiffs.

In April 2011, the U.S. Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations cited the Hudson CDOs as evidence that Goldman tried to profit at clients’ expense before the financial crisis by shedding subprime mortgage exposure.

The committee said Goldman “took 100% of the short side” of the Hudson 2006-1 CDO, and “made a $1.7 billion gain at the direct expense of the clients to whom it had sold the securities.”

Dodona was formed in 2007 by Alan Brody, who also created the firm Epirus Capital Management LLC.

The case is Dodona I LLC v. Goldman Sachs & Co et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 10-07497.