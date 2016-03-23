FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Exclusive: Goldman Sachs' head U.S. inflation trader put on leave: WSJ
March 23, 2016 / 7:50 PM / a year ago

Exclusive: Goldman Sachs' head U.S. inflation trader put on leave: WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc has put Josh Schiffrin, its head of U.S. inflation trading, on leave while it reviews certain trades, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

Schiffrin was placed on leave in January and its still employed at the firm, the paper said, citing people familiar with the matter. A Goldman spokeswoman declined to comment.

“Goldman’s compliance executives are seeking to determine whether Mr. Schiffrin’s desk may have violated the firm’s policies in booking certain inflation trades, in which government bonds and their derivatives are used as hedges,” the online WSJ article said.

The review of the inflation trades will end shortly and Schiffrin will return to work, a person familiar with the matter told the paper.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bill Rigby

