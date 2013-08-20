FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Goldman Sachs says exchanges working to resolve options trading issue
August 20, 2013 / 8:25 PM / in 4 years

Goldman Sachs says exchanges working to resolve options trading issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Goldman Sachs sign is seen over their kiosk on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, April 26, 2010. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs (GS.N) said on Tuesday the U.S. stock exchanges are working to resolve an issue in options trading, which resulted in a review of a number of potentially erroneous options trades at the start of trading.

Goldman also said in its statement that the firm does not face material loss or risk from the issue.

A Wall Street Journal report, citing sources, earlier said some erroneous trades appeared to have been sent by Goldman Sachs’ equity options unit.

Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch

