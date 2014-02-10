FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Goldman Sachs names Varadhan as third securities co-head: memo
February 10, 2014 / 8:28 PM / 4 years ago

Goldman Sachs names Varadhan as third securities co-head: memo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Goldman Sachs sign is seen above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in the Manhattan borough of New York January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) has named Ashok Varadhan as a third co-head of securities, according to an internal memo on Monday.

Varadhan shares the title with Isabelle Ealet and Pablo Salame, who were already in the role. He had most recently been head of macro trading in the securities division, a role that cuts across interest rate products, foreign exchange and emerging markets, as well as commodities trading in the Americas.

The memo, which was signed by Goldman Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein and Chief Operating Officer Gary Cohn, was confirmed by a spokesman.

Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Marguerita Choy

