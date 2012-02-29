FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Goldman gets Wells notice from SEC: filing
February 29, 2012 / 12:56 AM / in 6 years

Goldman gets Wells notice from SEC: filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Goldman Sachs sign is seen on at the company's post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - The Securities and Exchange Commission notified Goldman Sachs Group Inc that it may file a civil case against the bank related to a $1.3 billion offering of subprime mortgage securities, Goldman said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Goldman received the “Wells notice” on February 24 related to the bond deal, which was underwritten by Goldman in 2006, according to the 10-K filing.

A Wells notice indicates that SEC staff plans to recommend that the Commission take legal action, and gives a recipient a chance to mount a defense.

The bank said it will be making a submission to SEC staff “and intends to engage in a dialogue” with them to address their concerns.

Reporting By Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Gary Hill

