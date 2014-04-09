FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Goldman Sachs committed to Brazil operations, COO Cohn says
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 9, 2014 / 7:51 PM / 3 years ago

Goldman Sachs committed to Brazil operations, COO Cohn says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Goldman Sachs Chief Operating Officer Gary Cohn testifies before the Financial Crisis Inquiry Commission (FCIC) on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 30, 2010. REUTERS/Jim Young

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) is committed to maintaining its investment-banking operations in Brazil as part of its global footprint, Chief Operating Officer Gary Cohn said on Wednesday.

Cohn said the size of the unit will reflect business opportunities, adding that Goldman Sachs has not missed any major mergers and acquisitions or initial public offering deals over the past year.

“We are always adjusting our people to where we think the opportunities are,” he said after meeting with Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff in Brasilia. “We do this in Brazil as we do in every one of our office, including our main offices in New York, London and Asia.”

Reporting by Anthony Boadle and Maria Carolina Marcello; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.