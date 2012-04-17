FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Instant View: Goldman profit tops estimates; raises dividend
#Business News
April 17, 2012 / 12:05 PM / 5 years ago

Instant View: Goldman profit tops estimates; raises dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s first-quarter earnings fell from a year earlier but were better than many analysts had anticipated thanks to aggressive cost-cutting and better-than-expected investment banking and trading revenues.

COMMENTARY:

STEVE SHAFER, CIO of COVENANT GLOBAL INVESTORS:

”I like the dividend increase. I would expect to see that at some point we’ll see significant announcements about share repurchases. I like what I see and sense about cost containment at Goldman. The two reasons we own Goldman are a culture of cost containment and just the fact that they have a heritage of successful best-on-the-street intellectual capital.

“I don’t see anything in this press release that would deter me from my existing holding or deter me from continuing investment as the opportunity presents itself.”

Reporting by Ilaina Jonas

