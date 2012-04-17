Instant View: Goldman profit tops estimates; raises dividend

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s first-quarter earnings fell from a year earlier but were better than many analysts had anticipated thanks to aggressive cost-cutting and better-than-expected investment banking and trading revenues.

COMMENTARY:

STEVE SHAFER, CIO of COVENANT GLOBAL INVESTORS:

”I like the dividend increase. I would expect to see that at some point we’ll see significant announcements about share repurchases. I like what I see and sense about cost containment at Goldman. The two reasons we own Goldman are a culture of cost containment and just the fact that they have a heritage of successful best-on-the-street intellectual capital.

“I don’t see anything in this press release that would deter me from my existing holding or deter me from continuing investment as the opportunity presents itself.”