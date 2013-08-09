Goldman names Alasdair Warren head of EMEA financial sponsors

A view of the Goldman Sachs stall on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

LONDON (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs (GS.N) has appointed Alasdair Warren as head of its financial sponsors group for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), according to a memo seen by Reuters.

Financial sponsors, the term investment banks use to describe private equity firms, are regular users of equity capital markets for selling shares in their portfolio companies.

London-based Warren, who joined Goldman in 2005 and was named a partner in 2008, was previously head of equity capital markets (ECM), convertibles and equity derivatives for EMEA.

Richard Cormack and Christoph Stanger will jointly take on that role, becoming co-heads of ECM and convertibles in EMEA, the memo said.

A spokeswoman for Goldman Sachs confirmed the contents of the memo.

ECM deals in EMEA involving financial sponsors total $7.1 billion so far this year, according to Thomson Reuters data, up 110 percent on the same period in 2012.

Warren replaces James McMurdo, who was on Wednesday named as Deutsche Bank’s (DBKGn.DE) next chief executive of Australia and New Zealand.

Both Cormack and Stanger already worked in Goldman’s ECM team, which runs deals such as stock market listings, rights issues and share placements, with Cormack having responsibility for the UK, Netherlands and EMEA growth markets while Stanger led the financing business for the German region.

Goldman Sachs is currently top of the EMEA investment banking league tables for ECM deals.