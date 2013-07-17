Goldman sells majority stake in electronic trading software business

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) said it would sell a majority stake in its electronic trading software business, REDI, to a consortium of investors.

Goldman will retain a significant minority stake in the business, which provides a platform to route orders for equities, futures and options.

The investor group buying the stake includes BofA Merrill Lynch, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citadel and Lightyear Capital, Goldman said on Wednesday.

Goldman did not disclose the deal value.

Rishi Nangalia, who managed Goldman’s electronic trading business development group, has been appointed as REDI’s chief executive.