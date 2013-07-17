FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Goldman sells majority stake in electronic trading software business
July 17, 2013

Goldman sells majority stake in electronic trading software business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) said it would sell a majority stake in its electronic trading software business, REDI, to a consortium of investors.

Goldman will retain a significant minority stake in the business, which provides a platform to route orders for equities, futures and options.

The investor group buying the stake includes BofA Merrill Lynch, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citadel and Lightyear Capital, Goldman said on Wednesday.

Goldman did not disclose the deal value.

Rishi Nangalia, who managed Goldman’s electronic trading business development group, has been appointed as REDI’s chief executive.

Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
