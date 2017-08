A Goldman Sachs sign is seen above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in the Manhattan borough of New York January 24, 2014.

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) plans to lay off 98 employees in New York between July and October, according to a filing by the bank with the state's Department of Labor.

The dismissals, which will happen between July 17 and Oct. 29, are part of a third round of layoffs at the bank.