FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Goldman Sachs lobbies regulators to amend Volcker rule : WSJ
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 10, 2012 / 1:06 AM / 5 years ago

Goldman Sachs lobbies regulators to amend Volcker rule : WSJ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A Goldman Sachs sign is seen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc has approached U.S. regulators to seek changes in the Volcker rule as it looks at preserving its merchant-banking unit, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The rule, introduced in the aftermath of the 2008 recession, puts a cap on the amount of capital a bank can pledge to hedge funds and private-equity funds.

Goldman wants its merchant-banking unit’s credit funds, which cater mainly to pension funds and insurers, to be exempted from the rule, Wall Street Journal said, citing people briefed on the efforts.

Goldman Sachs was unavailable for comment outside of U.S. business hours.

If the regulators do not favor this proposal, Goldman is prepared to withdraw its interest in its current credit funds and may have an alternative to start new credit funds, Wall Street Journal reported, citing the people briefed on the efforts.

Rival Morgan Stanley, which planned to raise a new multi-billion-dollar global infrastructure fund in September, was also hit by the Volcker rule.

Reporting by Krithika Krishnamurthy in Bangalore; Editing by Ryan Woo

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.