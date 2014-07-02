FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former Goldman staff seek class action status for discrimination
July 2, 2014 / 11:32 AM / 3 years ago

Former Goldman staff seek class action status for discrimination

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A view of the Goldman Sachs stall on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Two former female employees of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) who have accused the bank of gender discrimination are seeking class action status for their case.

If class action is granted, the two former employees will be able to press the case on behalf of all female associates and vice-presidents in the company’s investment bank, investment management and securities divisions.

Cristina Chen-Oster, a former vice-president and Shanna Orlich, a former associate, filed their suit in 2010.

The two accused Goldman of fostering a “boys club” atmosphere where binge drinking was common and meetings were held at strip clubs.

The case is In re: Chen-Oster vs. Goldman Sachs & Co, 10-06950, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York

Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
