Goldman names Scherr chief strategy officer: memo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc said on Monday that Stephen Scherr will become chief strategy officer at the start of 2015, replacing Andrew Chisolm who will retire after nearly 30 years.

Scherr is currently global head of Goldman’s financing group within the investment banking division, a position he has held since 2008. He will continue to assist in the Wall Street bank’s lending efforts and maintain his role as head of Latin America, Goldman said.

Chisolm will continue some of his work, including his position as co-chair of Goldman’s commitments committee, through year-end, and thereafter become an advisory director. The chief strategy officer is part of Goldman’s executive office, which reports into Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein.

Goldman also announced internally that Jim Esposito and Marc Nachmann will replace Scherr as co-heads of the global financing group. Esposito is being promoted from head of financing for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), while Nachmann is moving from his position as co-head of the global natural resources business.

As Nachmann moves to the financing group, Brett Olsher will become co-chairman of global natural resources alongside John Vaske; Gonzalo Garcia and Suhail Sikhtian will become co-heads of the group.

Olsher had been co-head of the group with Nachmann. Garcia had been head of the EMEA natural resources group as well as co-head of the global power and infrastructure group. Sikhtian was most recently co-head of global energy and head of Goldman’s Houston office.

Goldman announced the changes in four separate memos whose contents were confirmed by a spokesman.