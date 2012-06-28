FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Goldwind sells its Australian wind farm to CGN Energy
#Deals
June 28, 2012 / 11:10 AM / 5 years ago

Goldwind sells its Australian wind farm to CGN Energy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co (002202.SZ) (2208.HK) said it has sold its 19.5 megawatt Mortons Lane wind farm in Australia to CGN Wind Energy Ltd (CGNWE), a unit of China Guangdong Nuclear Power Group.

Goldwind, China’s second-biggest wind turbine maker, also secured a power purchase agreement and the installation of the first Goldwind turbines in Australia through the project, it said in an email to Reuters on Thursday.

The Morton’s Lane project, in Western Victoria, will use 13 Goldwind wind turbines, each generating 1.5 MW of electricity.

Goldwind Australia has its own project management team overseeing the construction of the Mortons Lane project.

“Goldwind is very pleased that CGNWE has invested in Mortons Lane Wind Farm - Goldwind’s first Australian project. This project has been developed due to the support of the Australian Government’s renewable energy target,” said Goldwind Australia Managing Director Mr. John Titchen in the statement.

Goldwind did not disclose the value of the deal.

Goldwind’s first-quarter net profit fell 97 percent due to weak wind turbine prices and increased market competition.

After the deal, Mortons Lane wind farm would become CGNWE’s first Australian renewable energy project.

Reporting by Wan Xu and Ken Wills; Editing by Chris Gallagher

