FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Korean amateur Lee seals Masters spot
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 27, 2013 / 11:35 AM / 4 years ago

South Korean amateur Lee seals Masters spot

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - South Korean amateur Lee Chang-woo sealed a spot at next year’s U.S. Masters with a three-stroke triumph in the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship in northeast China on Sunday.

The 19-year-old Lee, who finished tied for second alongside Rory McIlroy at last week’s Korea Open, carded a final round one-under 70 for a three-under total at the Nanshan International Golf Club, well clear of Shohei Hasegawa of Japan.

Lee, who won the Dongbu Promi Open on the professional Korean Tour last month, also secured a place in a qualifying event for the 2014 British Open along with Hasegawa.

Writing by Sudipto Ganguly

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.