Fiji to host new $1 million tournament

(Reuters) - Fiji will host a new $1 million golf tournament starting next August as part of a five-year deal with the PGA of Australia, organizers said on Thursday.

The Fiji International will be played at the Natadola Bay Championship Golf Course and will be co-sanctioned with the OneAsia Tour.

Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama promised the government’s full support to the event and was hopeful that it will provide a boost to the country’s tourism and economy.

“With a potential broadcast reach to more than 400 million people across 40 countries, it will feature Fiji as a top golf and tourist destination in millions of homes around the globe,” Bainimarama said in a statement from the organisers.

“It will give us a fantastic avenue to promote our beautiful nation and show the world what we have to offer.”

The tournament, which will likely move to a later position from 2015 to closely align with the PGA Tour of Australasia’s existing events, will attract the top players of the world, organisers hoped.