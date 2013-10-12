FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Korean Kang takes lead at windy CJ Invertational
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
Breakingviews
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 12, 2013 / 12:36 PM / 4 years ago

Korean Kang takes lead at windy CJ Invertational

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - South Korea’s Kang Sung-hoon overcame strong winds to grab a three shot lead before bad light in Yeoju curtailed his third round at the CJ Invertational hosted by his compatriot KJ Choi.

Kang was four-under for his round through 16 holes before play was called off at the $750,000 Asian Tour event. Leading on 11-under, he and two others will come back early on Sunday to finish before the start of the final round.

“The wind was blowing quite strongly but I played it safe. That gave me the chance to attack and avoid the bogeys,” the 26-year-old, who played on the U.S. PGA Tour last year, told the Asian Tour.

Sweden’s Rikard Karlberg shot a one-under-par 71 for a three round total of eight-under 208 and the clubhouse lead with South Korean Kim Tae-hoon also at eight-under after 16 holes of his third round.

Asian Tour order of merit leader Kiradech Aphibarnrat of Thailand, the other player not to complete his third round, was a further shot back at seven-under after 16 holes.

Tournament host Choi, trying to become the first player to win the same Asian Tour event three years in a row, was in tied 14th after a 70 left him 10 shots back of Kang.

“The third round is usually moving day but I just moved a little bit,” the eight-times U.S. PGA Tour winner Choi said.

“I did everything I could possibly do but it didn’t connect to a good score.”

Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore, editing by Justin Palmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.