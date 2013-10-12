Korean Kang takes lead at windy CJ Invertational

(Reuters) - South Korea’s Kang Sung-hoon overcame strong winds to grab a three shot lead before bad light in Yeoju curtailed his third round at the CJ Invertational hosted by his compatriot KJ Choi.

Kang was four-under for his round through 16 holes before play was called off at the $750,000 Asian Tour event. Leading on 11-under, he and two others will come back early on Sunday to finish before the start of the final round.

“The wind was blowing quite strongly but I played it safe. That gave me the chance to attack and avoid the bogeys,” the 26-year-old, who played on the U.S. PGA Tour last year, told the Asian Tour.

Sweden’s Rikard Karlberg shot a one-under-par 71 for a three round total of eight-under 208 and the clubhouse lead with South Korean Kim Tae-hoon also at eight-under after 16 holes of his third round.

Asian Tour order of merit leader Kiradech Aphibarnrat of Thailand, the other player not to complete his third round, was a further shot back at seven-under after 16 holes.

Tournament host Choi, trying to become the first player to win the same Asian Tour event three years in a row, was in tied 14th after a 70 left him 10 shots back of Kang.

“The third round is usually moving day but I just moved a little bit,” the eight-times U.S. PGA Tour winner Choi said.

“I did everything I could possibly do but it didn’t connect to a good score.”