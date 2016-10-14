FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Lahiri in tie for Macao Open lead as Poulter drops back
Last 'bare county' in U.S. to get insurer next year
Health
Last 'bare county' in U.S. to get insurer next year
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
U.S.
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
October 14, 2016 / 12:43 PM / 10 months ago

Lahiri in tie for Macao Open lead as Poulter drops back

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 14, 2016; Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, USA; Ian Poulter on the 6th hole during the third round of the 2016 Players Championship golf tournament at TPC Sawgrass - Stadium Course. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - India's Anirban Lahiri claimed a share of the lead after the second round of the Macao Open as European Ryder Cup captain Darren Clarke missed the cut and Ian Poulter could only manage a two-over-par 73 on Friday.

Lahiri, chasing his eighth Asian Tour win, fired a 68 to join compatriot Seenappa Chikkarangappa (65), Zimbabwean Scott Vincent (64), Australian Kalem Richardson (67) and Thai Sutijet Kooratanapisan (66) on eight-under 134.

Englishman Poulter, returning to tournament golf following a four-and-a-half month layoff caused by an arthritic right foot, started in a tie for the lead but slipped down the field to finish on 137.

World number 14 Branden Grace of South Africa was on 140 after carding a 71 while Northern Irishman Clarke failed to qualify for the weekend following a 73.

Writing by Tony Jimenez; Editing by Ed Osmond

