Chowrasia seals playoff victory in India
#Sports News
November 9, 2014 / 1:40 PM / 3 years ago

Chowrasia seals playoff victory in India

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Local favorite S.S.P. Chowrasia lifted his third Asian Tour title on Sunday, coolly rolling in a 15-foot birdie putt to prevail in a three-way playoff at the Delhi Golf Club.

Fondly called “Chipputsia” for his impressive short game, the Kolkata golfer began the final round five shots off lead before firing eight birdies in the day’s lowest score of six-under-par 66 to join compatriot Rahil Gangjee (71) and Sri Lankan Mithun Perera (70) on 12-under-par 276.

“It is three years since I last won and I will take a lot of positives from the win,” said the 36-year-old Chowrasia, who won his first Asian Tour title at the 2008 Indian Masters at the same venue.

“At the start of the day, I was thinking that if I could shoot a four or five-under, I will have a chance to win. I was confident I could catch the leader.”

Gangjee, who led for three days, found rough with a poor tee shot on the final hole while Perera failed to become the first Sri Lankan to win on the Asian Tour after narrowly missing a 10-footer birdie putt.

Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty; Editing by Ed Osmond

