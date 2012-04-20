FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Westwood sweats to retain lead at Indonesian Masters
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
April 20, 2012 / 10:30 AM / in 5 years

Westwood sweats to retain lead at Indonesian Masters

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - World number three Lee Westwood battled heat and humidity before shooting a blemish-free second round four-under-par 68 in the Indonesian Masters on Friday.

The overnight leader birdied the 18th hole to snap a string of eight pars and picked up three more shots for a two-day total of 11-under 133 before play was temporarily suspended because of lightning at the Royale Jakarta Golf Club.

“It was very hot and humid early on and I suffered with that a little bit,” said Briton Westwood.

“It is just one of those things where it can be so hot that you can’t replenish the fluids. That’s Asia for you. I‘m going to have to fluid up this afternoon,” added the Englishman who finished third at the Masters earlier this month.

”I thought it was quite tricky out there. There wasn’t much wind but the flags were placed in tough positions. If you got close, you would still have a lot of break on the putt.

“You want to be leading tournaments and I obviously got the hang of playing on this golf course. More importantly, I was patient and I didn’t force things to happen,” said Westwood.

Australian Kieran Pratt was five shots adrift, returning a sparkling 65 after a poor opening round of 73.

“It is only two rounds in so I need to keep going through the weekend. Obviously, Lee is a world class player and he is not going to back up but we are going to go out there and chase him,” said the 23-year-old, in his second year on the Asian Tour.

Writing by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Alison Wildey

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.