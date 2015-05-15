FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moon, Norris share halfway lead at OneAsia Tour event
May 15, 2015 / 12:15 PM / 2 years ago

Moon, Norris share halfway lead at OneAsia Tour event

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean Moon Kyong-jun birdied five of his last six holes to grab a share of the halfway lead at the at the Maekyung Open on Friday.

Moon’s brilliant late charge helped him sign for a second- round 66, joining Australian Jason Norris at the top of the leaderboard at seven-under in the 1 billion won ($917,000) OneAsia Tour event.

Norris carded a three-under-par 69 after recently buying some old shafts on eBay which he had better luck with in the past.

“We change clubs every few years so that’s why I stopped using them,” he said.

“They stopped making them in about 2008 but I found them online and bought them for a couple of hundred bucks.”

Teenage amateur Kim Young-woong slipped back to outright third place at three under with a 74 after leading with his opening 67, with just eight other players under par.

Writing by Julian linden in Singapore, editing by Ed Osmond

