FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Choi soldiers on in Korea, young duo close with course record
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
May 23, 2015 / 8:46 AM / 2 years ago

Choi soldiers on in Korea, young duo close with course record

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - Overnight-leader Choi Jin-ho will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the SK Telecom Open after the chasing pack closed in following course record performances by Wang Jeung-hun and Lee Soo-min on Saturday.

The talented 19-year-old Wang made eight birdies and an eagle in his nine-under-par round of 63 at Incheon’s Sky 72 Ocean Course, which was matched by 21-year-old South Korean compatriot Lee Soo-min.

Wang’s effort left him one off the lead in a tie for second with Kang Sung-hoon, who struck a third consecutive 69, with Lee a further shot back at eight-under alongside Cho Min-gyu (67).

Choi, though, remained out in front after a two-under 70 on Saturday gave him a three round total of 10-under 206.

“I didn’t watch the leaderboard and it was probably just as well looking at those scores,” Choi said.

The 30-year-old, who has won three times on the Korean PGA Tour, is in his third tournament back following a near-two year break to fulfill military duties.

He looked set like having to settle for a share of the lead before Kang made a bogey at the par five 18th.

Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; editing by Amlan Chakraborty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.