Lee Kyung-hoon wins Korea Open
September 13, 2015 / 9:56 AM / 2 years ago

Lee Kyung-hoon wins Korea Open

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - Lee Kyung-hoon shot a final round five-under-par 66 to win the 58th Korea Open by four strokes on Sunday.

Leading by two at the start of the last day at the Woo Jeung Hills Country Club, the 24-year-old finished the tournament at 13-under-par to capture his first national title and first on the OneAsia Tour.

“The Korea Open is our biggest event and it is a great honor to win,” Lee said.

“I am proud of the way I handled the pressure. Four shots is a nice margin but it was all much closer than that.”

Lee’s countryman Kim Meen-whee also closed with a 66 to finish outright second while Wang Jeung-hun and Lee Dong-min finished in a tie for third.

Lee’s final round featured five birdies and an eagle-three at the fifth hole.

Reporting by Julian Linden

