Hend and Lahiri set to go head-to-head again in Macau

International team member Anirban Lahiri of India gestures after hitting a shot on the fifteenth green during the four ball matches of the 2015 Presidents Cup golf tournament in Incheon, South Korea, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

(Reuters) - Australian Scott Hend took charge of the Macau Open by carding a masterful seven-under-par 64 in the third round on Saturday to set up another final day shoot out with India’s Anirban Lahiri.

The 2013 champion struck two eagle threes during his third round in the Chinese gambling enclave on Saturday to move onto 15-under and two clear of defending champion Lahiri, who pipped the Australian to the title last year.

The Indian, who had a difficult debut at the President’s Cup last week, produced an eagle two to go with two birdies in his round of 68 as he looks for his third win on the Asian Tour this year.

“We had a great time last year. Two years back, he was way ahead and I almost chased him down. Last year I managed to chase him down. He’s probably been waiting for this for a full year. I think we’ll both be ready for it,” Lahiri said.

Lahiri’s compatriots Chiragh Kumar and Rashid Khan were also on the tail of 42-year-old big-hitting Hend.

Kumar fired a three-under 69 to sit alone on third on 11-under with Khan a further shot back in a tie for fourth with Australian Sam Brazel after a 68.

South Korea’s Wang Jeung-hun, the overnight leader, fell down the leaderboard into sixth, some six back of Hend, after he could only muster a level par 71.