Donald to make Malaysian Open debut in March

(Reuters) - World number two Luke Donald will make his debut at the Malaysian Open this year, organizers said on Tuesday.

The tournament, co-sanctioned by the Asian and European tours, is to be held at the Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club from March 21-24.

“Donald’s presence, like many other top players we have had in the past, will not only draw the crowd but also strengthen Malaysia’s standing on the global golfing map,” said Megat Zaharuddin Megat Mohamad Nor, chairman of sponsors Maybank, in a statement.

Rory McIlroy, Louis Oosthuizen, Martin Kaymer and Charl Schwartzel are among the leading golfers who have played in previous editions of the tournament which this year will have an increased prize fund of $2.75 million, up $250,000 on 2012.