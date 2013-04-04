Resurgent Lam joins three-way lead in Delhi

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Singapore’s Lam Chi Bing grabbed a share of the lead at the Panasonic Open India on Thursday as he bids to revive his career after losing his Asian Tour card last year.

Lam birdied the last hole to join the Australian duo of Kieran Pratt and Wade Ormsby in a three-way tie at the top of the first-round leaderboard with a bogey at the 12th the only blot in his otherwise strong five-under 67.

“Losing my Tour card last season was disappointing but I hope to make it up this season with performances like this,” said the 36-year-old Lam, who is eyeing his second win in Asia.

“It wasn’t easy out there. It was the most windy round that I’ve ever played in at Delhi Golf Club. The winds were swirling and I got lucky quite a few times today,” he added.

Pratt also remains on track for his second Asian Tour title after a blemish-free round that included three birdies and an eagle on the par-five first.

“I’ve been building a lot of confidence with my ball-striking and that’s pretty important around Delhi Golf Club,” said Pratt who started the back nine in 10th.

“It has been a while since my last win and you get that itch where you want to win again,” he added.

Compatriot Ormsby, seeking a breakthrough in Asia, matched him to stay two shots ahead of local favorite S.S.P. Chowrasia.

Five-time Asian Tour winner Boonchu Ruangkit of Thailand was among the seven players tied for fifth on 70.

Former Asia number one Jeev Milkha Singh was a further two shots behind while former Ryder Cup player Oliver Wilson of England struggled on his India debut, ending the day with a six-over 78.

The top-three will be given invitations to the Asia-Pacific Panasonic Open, co-sanctioned by the Japanese Tour in Osaka, Japan in September.