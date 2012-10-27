FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Golf: Malaysian golfer closer to dream Mickelson pairing
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 27, 2012 / 9:30 AM / in 5 years

Golf: Malaysian golfer closer to dream Mickelson pairing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian Nicholas Fung was one step closer to fulfilling his dream of playing with American major winner Phil Mickelson after he won the Palembang Musi Championship on Saturday to qualify for next month’s Singapore Open.

Victory in the $150,000 tournament in Indonesia on Saturday shot Fung to the top of the Southeast Asian golf tour’s order of merit and qualified him for the $6 million European and Asian Tour event in Singapore.

“This is fantastic,” Fung told reporters. “Now I get to play in the Singapore Open. It is my dream to play with Phil Mickelson,” the world number 1,372 added.

Thailand’s Gunn Charoenkul finished runner up to Fung and, along with Antonio Lascuna from the Philippines, also qualified via the money list for the prestigious event featuring world number one Rory McIlroy.

Reporting by Patrick Johnston in Kuala Lumpur; Editing by John O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.