Super Spieth signs up for Singapore Open

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Player of the Year Jordan Spieth will skip the Farmers Insurance Open on the PGA Tour to instead play in the returning Singapore Open in January, organizers announced on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old world number two enjoyed a breakout 2015, winning the Masters, U.S. Open and the PGA Tour Championship among his five victories as he went on to claim the lucrative FedEx Cup.

“Playing in the SMBC Singapore Open is something I‘m really looking forward to,” Spieth said in a statement.

“I‘m very fortunate to play golf around the world and can’t wait to visit Singapore for the first time.”

The 50th Singapore Open, featuring prize money of at least $1 million, will be played on the Sentosa Golf Club’s demanding Serapong Course from Jan. 28-31 on the Asian and Japan Golf Tours after a three-year absence.

Spieth missed the cut at the $6.5 million Farmers Insurance Open in January at the famed Torrey Pines course in San Diego, where current world number one Jason Day of Australia triumphed after a four-man playoff.