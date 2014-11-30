Local hero Thaworn wears the crown in Thailand

(Reuters) - Local hero Thaworn Wiratchant carded a five-under-par 67 in the final round to win the King’s Cup in Thailand by two strokes on Sunday for his 18th title on the Asian Tour.

The veteran Thai, trailing India’s Anirban Lahiri by a stroke after the third round, mixed six birdies with a lone bogey in the last round for a four-day total of 20-under 268.

Lahiri, who had the lead for the first three days, finished tied second with Australia’s Andrew Dodt on 18-under.

The 47-year-old Thaworn gained five shots in the first 10 holes before he had his only bogey on the 12th.

Going into the final hole with a one-shot lead over Lahiri and Dodt, he killed the chances of a play-off with a birdie.

“It was not easy out there as Anirban and Andrew were piling the pressure on me,” Thaworn told reporters.

“It got a little shaky on 12 when I bogeyed for the first time today. I really wanted to birdie 18 as I did not want to go into a play-off. I was confident of winning in regulation play but not in a play-off.”