Indian Bhullar cruises to first win of year in Indonesia
December 1, 2013 / 3:15 PM / 4 years ago

Indian Bhullar cruises to first win of year in Indonesia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Gaganjeet Bhullar of India watches his shot on the first hole during the Malaysia's Asia Pacific Classic golf tournament in Kuala Lumpur October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

(Reuters) - Big-hitting Indian Gaganjeet Bhullar claimed his fifth Asian Tour victory by easing to a three-stroke win at the $750,000 Indonesia Open on Sunday.

The 25-year-old stayed focused despite a lengthy delay caused by the threat of lightning as he posted a closing three-under-par 68 for a 16-under total of 268.

Bhullar parred the first 10 holes before birdying three out of the next four.

The players were then forced off the course but he returned an hour later to clinch the title with four more pars.

“Winning takes a lot of patience,” he told the tour after recording his first win of the year.

“I‘m glad I stayed patient and showed a lot of confidence. It was difficult for me when play was suspended - I find it hard to regain my momentum - but these kind of scenarios are common in Asia.”

Victory provided welcome relief for Bhullar after he came last at the World Cup in Australia a week ago.

Malaysia’s Nicholas Fung (66) finished tied second alongside Thailand’s Chapchai Nirat (66).

Writing by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Tony Jimenez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
