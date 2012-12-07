FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Caddies face punishment for Australian Open brawl
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
December 7, 2012 / 1:05 AM / in 5 years

Caddies face punishment for Australian Open brawl

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Officials are investigating a brawl between two caddies during the opening round of the Australian Open and will mete out any punishments once it is complete, the PGA Tour of Australasia said on Friday.

Grant Buchanan, who was caddying for James Nitties, and Matt Kelly, who was on Marc Leishman’s bag, exchanged blows near the putting green before Thursday’s first round at The Lakes course.

“A physical altercation took place between two caddies during round one of the Australian Open,” said a PGA Tour of Australasia statement.

”Having spoken with those involved, there is still a need to speak with a number of other individuals who may be able to provide further information on the incident.

“The PGA Tour of Australasia and our members in no way condone this behavior, and we are saddened the incident has drawn attention away from this great tournament.”

Kelly was fined A$2500 ($2,600) for recklessly causing injury and resisting police while drunk in his home town of Warrnambool, Victoria last year.

Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Ian Ransom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.