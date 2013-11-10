Happy homecoming as Scott wins Australian PGA

International team member Adam Scott of Australia hits of the 4th tee in his match against Bill Haas of the U.S. during the Singles matches for the 2013 Presidents Cup golf tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Keane

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Adam Scott stormed to victory by four strokes at the Australian PGA Championship to celebrate his homecoming after winning the U.S. Masters in some style on the Gold Coast on Sunday.

The world number two was made to wait for his win by rain and lightning that stopped play for nearly two hours but came out firing after the break to complete a round of four-under-par 67 for a tournament total of 14-under 270.

“This is the one I wanted desperately, it’s the icing on the cake for me in a great year,” the 33-year-old, the first Australian to don the famous green jacket at Augusta, said after collecting the Joe Kirkwood Cup.

“I’ve been looking forward to coming home since April and playing in front of my friends and family.”

Scott’s American playing partner Rickie Fowler finished second after a fourth round 68 with local youngster Jack Wilson, who also shot a 68, a further two shots back in third on eight-under.

Despite holding a two-shot advantage after the second round and extending it to three on Saturday, Scott’s lead had been cut to one by Fowler when the players were taken off the Royal Pines course with the leaders on the 12th hole.

After the weather break, though, there was only player in it with Scott immediately nailing a four iron from 215 meters to leave himself with a tap-in for an eagle three.

“I kind of had some momentum going into the break having parred the 11th but when I came out I knew I had to do something special to win it,” he said.

Fowler tried to keep pace with a birdie of his own but bogeyed the 13th and when Scott picked up shots at the 14th and 15th, the latter courtesy of another sublime approach shot, the Australian’s 24th career title looked assured.

Adding the PGA to his previous victories at his home Open and Masters tournaments, Scott joined Greg Norman, Craig Parry, Peter Lonard, Robert Allenby and Peter Senior as the only players to have won all three of Australia’s marquee titles.

Scott will continue his valedictory tour of his homeland with appearances at the Australian Masters, World Cup of Golf and Australian Open over the next three weeks.