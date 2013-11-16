FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Red-hot Scott storms clear at Australian Masters
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 16, 2013 / 6:40 AM / 4 years ago

Red-hot Scott storms clear at Australian Masters

Ian Ransom

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Defending champion Adam Scott laid one hand on a second successive Australian Masters trophy on Saturday, shooting a five-under 66 to take a commanding four-stroke lead into the final round.

Joint leader with compatriot Nathan Holman overnight, the U.S. Masters champion rolled in seven birdies on another breezy day at Royal Melbourne for a 14-under total of 199, well clear of a four-player group that includes former world number one Vijay Singh.

World number eight Matt Kuchar, warming up for his World Cup title defense with the United States next week, was a further stroke adrift after carding a solid four-under 67.

World number two Scott, in red-hot form at the end of the best year of his career, remains on track to complete a sweep of Australia’s three marquee tournaments after winning last week’s PGA Championship and with the national Open to come in Sydney.

Editing by John O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.