Red-hot Scott storms clear at Australian Masters

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Defending champion Adam Scott laid one hand on a second successive Australian Masters trophy on Saturday, shooting a five-under 66 to take a commanding four-stroke lead into the final round.

Joint leader with compatriot Nathan Holman overnight, the U.S. Masters champion rolled in seven birdies on another breezy day at Royal Melbourne for a 14-under total of 199, well clear of a four-player group that includes former world number one Vijay Singh.

World number eight Matt Kuchar, warming up for his World Cup title defense with the United States next week, was a further stroke adrift after carding a solid four-under 67.

World number two Scott, in red-hot form at the end of the best year of his career, remains on track to complete a sweep of Australia’s three marquee tournaments after winning last week’s PGA Championship and with the national Open to come in Sydney.