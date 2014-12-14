Chalmers wins Australian PGA after seven-hole playoff

Greg Chalmers of Australia tees off on the 14th hole during the first round of the Northern Trust Open golf tournament at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

(Reuters) - Greg Chalmers won the Australian PGA Championship on Sunday after a dramatic three-way playoff with Adam Scott and Wade Ormsby.

Chalmers clinched the title for the second time in his career when he safely parred the seventh extra hole and Scott three-putted for bogey after the trio had finished the fourth round tied at 11-under-par.

Replaying the par-4 18th hole over and over again, Ormsby missed a four-foot birdie putt on the second playoff hole that would have won him the championship.

Ormsby was then eliminated from the playoff on the third extra hole when Scott and Chalmers both made birdies and he missed with his third shot, a chip from just off the green.

Scott and Chalmers then proceeded to par the 430 meters (470 yards) hole three more times before Scott three-putted from less than 30 feet to hand the 41-year-old Chalmers his 10th professional title.

Scott and Ormsby had started the final day in a three-way tie for the lead with Scott Strange and both shot final rounds of 71 to join the left-handed Chalmers at the top of the leaderboard after he closed with a brilliant eight-under-par 64.

Chalmers made eight birdies in a flawless round that featured two monster putts in excess of 50 feet. The 2011 Australian PGA champion hit 16 greens in regulation and took only 26 putts for the round.

Scott, defending the title he won last year at the Royal Pines Resort on Queensland’s Gold Coast near where he was raised, found himself trailing Chalmers by a shot with four holes to play in regulation.

The 2013 Masters champion drew level when he birdied the par-5 15th. The 34-year-old played the par-5s in 15-under for the tournament but struggled with the flat stick.

He missed long birdie putts on the 16th and 17th holes and finished level with Chalmers and Ormsby, who won his first professional title in India last year.

Scott and Ormsby played together as juniors and remain good friends with Ormsby staying at Scott’s Gold Coast home during the tournament.

Ormsby sank a long birdie putt on the 18th to get into the playoff but blew his chance to win when he lipped out after hitting his approach from a fairway bunker to within four feet of the pin.

New Zealand’s Michael Hendry closed with a 71 to finish fourth at nine-under, one stroke ahead of American Scott Stallings (71) and two clear of Boo Weekly (74) of the United States.