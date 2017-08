Oct 2, 2016; Chaska, MN, USA; Jordan Spieth of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the single matches in 41st Ryder Cup at Hazeltine National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

SYDNEY (Reuters) - World number five Jordan Spieth will take on locals Ashley Hall and Cameron Smith in a playoff for the Australian Open title after all three finished on 12-under-par at Royal Sydney on Sunday.

The 23-year-old American, winner of the Stonehaven Cup in 2014, sank a six-foot par putt at the 18th for a three-under 69 to join clubhouse leaders Hall and Smith, who both shot 66s.

The trio will replay the par-four 18th hole until a winner is determined.