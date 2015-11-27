Birdie-less Scott not giving up on Australian Open

Australian golfer Adam Scott hits a shot during the first round of the Australian Open golf tournament at the Australian Golf Club in Sydney, Australia, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Christo

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Adam Scott cannot remember the last time he failed to secure a birdie in a round of golf but despite shooting a two-over-par 73 on Friday he still has not given up hope of a second Australian Open title this week.

The 35-year-old Australian has still not won in 2015 and had declared himself “fired up” to break the drought at the Australian Golf Club this week.

After a topsy-turvy level par 71 in high winds on Thursday, however, the former world number one failed to raise his game in calmer conditions on Friday and combined 16 pars with two bogeys to slip down the leaderboard on two over for the tournament.

“It wasn’t what I was looking for at all,” he told reporters.

“I was hoping to come out and have a good start but I didn‘t. I just never got any momentum and never got myself in the right spot. Didn’t make any putts and it’s a hard track.”

Fatigued after an early start and failing to come to terms with slower greens, Scott had a chance of a birdie at the par-three 11th only to three putt for a bogey.

The former U.S. Masters champion was left scratching his head when asked the last time he had failed to pick up at least one shot over 18 holes.

“I can’t recall off the top of my head, normally I can sneak one in,” he said.

Given the tricky conditions on Thursday -- only 18 players finished below par -- Scott should comfortably make Friday’s cut but knows he needs to play a lot better to remain in contention.

“I’ve just got to play two good rounds,” he said. “I think I can shoot a couple of mid 60s, it’s really do-able if you play good and I’ve just got to put it together.”