Snedeker withdraws from Australian PGA with knee injury

SYDNEY (Reuters) - World number nine Brandt Snedeker has pulled out of this week’s Australian PGA Championship because of a knee injury he sustained in China, the OneAsia Tour said on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old American was one of the main drawcards at the A$1.25 million ($1.19 million) tournament but injured his knee on Monday in China, where he played in the WGC-HSBC Champions last week.

World number two Adam Scott, playing his first event on home soil since winning the U.S. Masters in April, remains in the field at the Royal Pines Resort in Queensland, where the action begins on Thursday.

Scott, the first Australian to win the famous green jacket, will also play at next week’s Australian Masters, the World Cup of Golf and the Australian Open in a four-week swing through his home country.