FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Javier Ballesteros finishes 14th in first pro event
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
April 29, 2012 / 8:25 PM / 5 years ago

Javier Ballesteros finishes 14th in first pro event

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Javier Ballesteros, the son of late golfing great Seve, finished joint 14th in his first professional tournament on Sunday at the same event where his father started out in 1974.

The 21-year-old amateur ended the Peugeot Alps de Barcelona tournament at Sant Cugat on four under par, 12 behind winner and Spanish compatriot Pablo Larrazabal.

Seve, who died in May last year after battling a brain tumor, made his professional debut in Sant Cugat 38 years ago. He went on to be a prolific winner on the European Tour and captured five majors, including the British Open three times. In all he notched 87 tournament victories.

“I come away satisfied, I will gain a lot of confidence from playing here,” Javier was quoted as saying in local media.

“I like playing with the pros as I play better, it motivates me, it helps me improve,” added the law student, who said he was ready to accept more tournament invitations in the future but his immediate priority was to focus on his studies.

The Sant Cugat event is part of the Alps Tour, one of Europe’s four satellite tours which form the third tier of professional golf on the continent.

The leading players from the satellite tours progress to the Challenge Tour, or second tier.

Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Dave Thompson

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.