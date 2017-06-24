FILE PHOTO: Jun 17, 2017; Erin, WI, USA; Sergio Garcia plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Erin Hills. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

MUNICH, Germany U.S. Masters champion Sergio Garcia surged into a tie for the lead in the BMW International Open on Saturday along with Briton Richard Bland after they both fired third-round 67s to move to 13 under par.

Spaniard Garcia, making his first appearance in Europe since his first major triumph in April, made his intentions clear during a windswept second round to get to within one shot of the lead.

Garcia, who waited nearly two decades to notch his maiden major at Augusta, made seven birdies on Saturday and joined Bland atop the leaderboard, a shot ahead of Swede Joakim Lagergren.

Belgian Thomas Detry and Andres Romero of Argentina finished on 10 under while defending champion Henrik Stenson of Sweden dropped five strokes behind the leaders after a disappointing round of 72.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)